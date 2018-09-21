John Schneider: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

John Schneider is one of the cast members of ‘DWTS’ season 27! The premiere is Sept. 24, so it’s time to get up to speed on all things John!

John Schneider, 58, will be hitting the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars when it premieres for season 27 on Sept. 24. The actor is paired with DWTS pro Emma Slater, 29, who won season 24 with Rashad Jennings, 33. So, who is John? You totally recognize this guy from a classic TV show and more. Here are 5 key things you need to know.

1. John’s best known for his role on The Dukes of Hazzard. The actor played Beauregard “Bo” Duke on the classic TV series, which ran from 1979 to 1985. The show eventually inspired a movie remake that starred Jessica Simpson, Seann William Scott, and Johnny Knoxville. Since the show, John has gone on to star on shows like Smallville and The Have and the Have Nots.

2. He’s also a singer! That makes him a double threat! John has released 9 studio albums and a greatest hits package. His hit singles include “Country Girls,” “What’s a Memory Like You,” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.”

3. He actually requested jail time. John was sentenced to three days in jail back in June 2018 for failing to pay more than $150,000 in owed alimony payments to his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, PEOPLE reported. The actor was released on the same day, but he was also ordered to serve an additional 120 hours for contempt, but the sentence was suspended. He was ordered to file back taxes, pay his ex half of his owed earnings from Maven Entertainment, and offering financial disclosures before the year ends. In a shocking turn of events, John asked to serve time instead. “I am willing and able to accept the punishment for my actions/inactions as to this matter and I request this court to impose such sentence without further delay,” he wrote in a letter to the judge. However, Elvira’s attorneys have filed a motion to strike the letter from the record.

4. He co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network with Marie Osmond. The started the foundation in 1982. The non-profit raises money for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

5. He lived with Johnny and June Cash. The music legend helped John in a significant way. “I was a Christian when I lived with Johnny and June, and he solidified my belief system,” John told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a manly person who believed in Jesus. He was not an emasculated Christian. He was a rough guy held together by his belief in God and his love for his wife. There’s never a bad time to see that example.”