Wendy Williams Blasts Kanye West For ‘No Sense Wild Rant’ About Kim: ‘We All Know You’re Not Well’

Wendy Williams slams Kanye West after his four-part video rant calling out Drake, Tyson Beckford and Nick Cannon for talking about Kim Kardashian! Wendy says Ye needs to shut up and get better!

Wendy Williams, 54, says Kanye West, 41, is “not well” following his four-part video rant, where he called out Drake, 31, Tyson Beckford, 47, and Nick Cannon, 37, for talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian, 37. “I mean Kanye, we all know you’re not well, so just get better but don’t talk because when you talk a lot of times you make no sense,” Wendy said, kicking off her “Hot Topics” segment on September 21.

She went on to point out that Ye married a Kardashian, let alone, the “queen” of Kardashians, so people are going to talk about Kim regardless. “He went on this wild rant yesterday, slamming three celebrities who talked about his wife. Well, I don’t know who he thinks he married?”, she said laughing. “Kanye, you didn’t just marry a Kardashian, you married the queen of the dance and everyone’s going to keep talking,” the talk show host continued.

Wendy also came to Cannon’s defense out of the three celebs Ye called out, saying the Wild N’ Out host was just speaking his truth. “To me once somebody is part of your past, there’s no problem talking about it, that’s your truth,” she said. “It’s comical to think he’s like, ‘Oh don’t talk about my wife.'”

In case you didn’t click on Ye’s Instagram on Thursday, you missed a series of heated rants by the rapper. In four separate videos, Ye’ “expressed” how some things didn’t “sit right with his spirit.” — He first called out Cannon for seemingly egging on the recent rumor that Drake slept with Kim.

Ye’ then focused the majority of his rant on Drizzy, who he slammed for a number of things. He called out Drake for purposely let the rumors fly that he had slept with Kim, and even blamed Drizzy for seemingly fueling the rumors by making a song with line “KiKi, do you love me?” (At one point, fans thought KiKi was Kim because of the similarity in names.) Ye’ then called him out for name-dropping Kylie Jenner, 21, on one of his tracks since Drizzy’s friend, Travis Scott, 26, just had a baby with her and Ye’ thought it was disrespectful. Surprisingly, Ye’ did take responsibility for Pusha T, 41, outing Drake’s son on his album, which Ye’ produced.

Ye’ later gave Tyson Beckford a shoutout for his spat with Kim online, back in August. Beckford commented on one of her photos writing, “Sorry. I don’t care for it personally” and “She’s not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”