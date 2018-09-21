VS Model Martha Hunt Reveals Dream Musical Guest At Fashion Show — Is It BFF Taylor Swift?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show always has an all-star line up for musical guests. In the past, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Jay-Z, Rihanna and many more have graced the catwalk alongside the lingerie-clad models. Taylor Swift performed at the show in both 2013 and 2014, so does her BFF Martha Hunt want her back again? “My dream musical guest would be J-Lo. That would be fun and sexy,” Martha told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “J-Lo, Beyonce, and Camila Cabello.” Martha told us she actually saw Camila opening for Taylor on her Reputation tour this summer — “I did, she’s amazing.” We know whoever the musical guests are, it’s going to be an amazing show!

Martha has walked in the show every year since 2013, and is officially an Angel. For many years, the show was in New York City, but then it traveled around the world. The last NYC show was 2015, but it’s returning in 2018! “I’m so excited the show is back in New York. My favorite part about walking in the show is that it’s such a great legacy to be a part of it,” Martha told us. “It’s so rewarding as a model because every model wants to be in that show. you really feel like you’ve made it. Once you’re on the runway, you should just enjoy it. You’re out with the performers. Just maximize that moment. It doesn’t last forever.”

I recently worked out with Martha in NYC. She’s getting ready for the show by doing mostly low-impact exercises like Xtend Barre. She has scoliosis and has rods in her back, so more low-impact workouts are her favorite. But she’s also lifting weights to “gain muscle in her booty!”