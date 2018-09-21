Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Club With 2 Mystery Women 5 Mos. After Cheating Scandal

Look away, Khloe Kardashian! Tristan Thompson hit the club on Sept. 19, and he left at the same time as two pretty brunette women. WTF is going on here?!

Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating, but he may be back in the doghouse after a night out this week! The NBA star hit up a club in Hollywood without his girlfriend on Sept. 19. He was with a group of guys, but when the crew was photographed exiting the venue, there was also two beautiful women with them. Tristan got into a car separate from the women, and was not seen communicating with them. However, the ladies did appear to follow other members of the 27-year-old’s entourage in a separate direction after Tristan’s car pulled away, according to a video obtained by Daily Mail.

While there is no evidence that Tristan did anything uncalled for, he’s obviously been on thin ice since he was caught cheating on Khloe back in April. Just days before the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, was born, Tristan was photographed looking quite cozy with more than one woman in a club. Then, photos surfaced from several months earlier that showed him entering a hotel with another gorgeous woman while on the road for basketball. Khloe went radio silent on social media for several weeks, but eventually confirmed that she hadn’t split from Tristan by attending several of his NBA playoff games.

The pair then re-located to California for the summer to be closer to Khloe’s family. Tristan even fell back into the good graces of Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who publicly called his cheating “f***ed up” after it happened.

While Khloe and Tristan have been inseparable all summer, the real test will come in the coming months, as they will soon head back to Cleveland with True for the start of the NBA season. Tristan still has a lot to prove!