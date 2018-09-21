Tiny Works Out With Hot Trainer Kory Phillips Amidst T.I & Meek Mill’s Feud Over Bernice Burgos

Did Tiny get a bit of revenge on T.I. while getting her reps in? After Tip’s latest Bernice Burgos-shaped scandal, Tiny hit the gym to work out with a man who makes T.I. jealous, ‘hot trainer,’ Kory Phillips!

Got some pent up anger after finding out your husband is still following his alleged side chick on Instagram? Know a “hot trainer” that’ll make your husband jealous? Seems like it’s time to go to the gym. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, did just that, joining actress Brittany Reshun Scales in the gym, working up a sweat amid the latest scandal surrounding her husband, T.I., 37. Oh, and Kory Phillips – the sexy trainer that leaves Tip feeling threatened – was there, too. “Today was an off day for us and we wanted to be lazy & lounge around since we never get a chance too,” Brittany said while sharing a video of their workout to her instagram (Tiny posted the video to her account, too.)

“However, we pushed each other and called @iamthekingoffitness and he came and pushed us more,” she added. “Thanks Kory and way to go [Tiny!] We did it!” Well, well, well. Was this coincidence? Remember, Tiny decided to stop working out with Kory because Tip wasn’t thrilled with “paying some guy to basically stare at her body,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “He’s not cool with [Kory] at all.” T.I. had a reason to feel threatened, as Tiny had a major crush on her trainer, but she put pause on their workouts because of Tip’s feelings.

Well, it seems with the return of Bernice Burgos, 38, the woman T.I. allegedly cheated on Tiny with, the Xscape singer decided to resume her workouts with Kory. Bernice popped back into Tiny and T.I.’s life after he and Meek Mill, 31, got into a social media scuffle about a “ho.” Fans assumed Meek and Tip were talking about Bernice. If that wasn’t bad enough for Tiny, she found out that Tip still follows his alleged side chick on Instagram. This revelation is a huge humiliation, and it’s a huge reason why Tiny doesn’t follow him on Instagram.

All of Tiny’s friends are asking her why T.I. is still following Bernice, and she “has no good answer,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Hmm. Well, since T.I. doesn’t feel like he needs to cut ties with Bernice, it appears that Tiny feels perfectly fine working out with Kory again. And look, she posted a video to her Instagram story, where all her and T.I.’s friends can see. How about that?