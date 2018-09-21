Tiny Still Burning With Jealousy Over Bernice Burgos: Will It Destroy Her Marriage To T.I.?

Tiny Harris is so done with Bernice Burgos. Long after her husband T.I. was linked to the model, the singer is seething with jealousy. But how is it affecting their marriage?

Nearly two years after T.I., 37, was romantically linked to Bernice Burgos, he is still following the 38-year-old model on Instagram and it’s a sore point with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. That’s what a source close to the Xscap3 singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As fans of the Atlanta-based couple know, T.I. was rumored to be dating Bernice when he was separated from Tiny, 43, in March 2017. Three months later the model denied the claims and told us that she and the rapper were just friends. And, even though Tip and his wife are back together, that doesn’t mean that Tiny is cool with the friendship.

The insider says, “Poor Tiny cannot let her anger and pain over Bernice Burgos go. She’s still burning with jealousy over Bernice and T.I. and she brings her up all the time.” The pal claims, “Anytime T.I. is on his phone she wants to know if he’s messaging Bernice or looking at her Instagram page. She’s still harboring so much resentment towards Bernice and it’s all been brought to the surface again because of T.I.’s stupid careless little feud with Meek Mill.”

As we previously reported on Sept. 17, fans leapt to the conclusion that T.I. and fellow rapper Meek Mill, 31, were feuding over Bernice thanks to a Sept. 13 picture that the latter posted on his Instagram page. He captioned the photo of himself, “Don’t come to me about no ho!” Fans started to speculate that Meek was talking about Bernice, as both he and T.I. were romantically linked to the model. Our insider says that Tiny is not thrilled by the assumption. The source says, “It’s really making things stressful for them at the moment. A lot of Tiny’s good friends are urging her to either let this thing with Bernice go, or walk away from her marriage.” If anyone thinks the mother-of-four plans to do that though, they’d better think again. The pal adds, “Tiny’s refusing to do either one. She’s stuck in a really tough spot.” HollywoodLife reached out to Tiny’s rep for comment, but we have yet to receive a response.