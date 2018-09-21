Tiffany Haddish Explains Why A Weighted Blanket’s Better Than A Man: ‘Batteries Are A Girl’s Best Friend’

Tiffany Haddish dished about her love life and made NSFW references on ‘The Late Show’ on Sept. 20. Read her hilarious reasons a blanket can be a boyfriend, here!

An Emmy and a weighted blanket? Tiffany Haddish, 38, has got it all — who needs a man! Fresh off her Sept. 8 Emmys win of Outstanding Guest Actress for hosting Saturday Night Live, Tiffany stopped by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert, 54, on Sept. 20. The Girls Trip actress is on a career high, as the two buzzed about her three movies set to be released in 2018: Night School, The Oath, and Nobody’s Fool. But that doesn’t leave her much time for romance, she admitted. “I haven’t been dating. My personal relationships haven’t been that good,” she told the talk show host. Tiffany’s not slacking on self-love, however! “But I have been keeping up with my weighted blanket, and my toys that I get off from Groupon.”

Leave it to Tiffany to drop a Groupon reference. And Tiffany’s not done discussing her erotic pastimes. “And batteries. Batteries are a girl’s best friend,” she added. Just imagine Stephen’s face at this point. While sex toys are nothing new, weighted blankets are pretty groundbreaking. Stephen asked her to elaborate. “A weighted blanket is a blanket that is filled with what I think is sand, I’m not sure what the material is, but it’s like 25 pounds right.” Tiffany then instructed to throw the blanket over your legs and arms, spritz a little cologne, and — boom! “It feels like a man is holding you,” she told Stephen.

Oh, but there’s more to the manual. She proceeded to snuggle up to the side of her arm chair. “And then you open up your night stand drawer, put your batteries in,” and the rest is self-explanatory, as Tiffany shut her eyes and smiled. “And go to sleep!” the actress joked. “Exactly, because you got your reading light,” Stephen quipped back, making the talk show more PG again. Tiffany continued, “You don’t have to make him breakfast, or talk to the weighted blanket, or nothing.”

More seriously, Tiffany later said she’s “waiting” for a man — with her weighted blanket, she added, unable to resist the pun. Tiffany was last romantically linked to New York City socialite and philanthropist Unik Ernest, who she had reportedly dated for three months as of Aug. 5, according to Page Six. But the relationship wasn’t that serious, as she was photographed grinding on singer Maxwell, 45, at an MTV VMAs after-party in Beauty & Essex nightclub on Aug. 20. Although she was still seeing Unik casually but not exclusively at the time, as a source close to Tiffany EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 21, it looks like they’ve split since! Well, our source also did say “Tiffany’s a free agent” and “totally free to flirt with whoever she wants.”