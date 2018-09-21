‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Proves He’s A Pro At ‘The Floss Dance’ & More In Fun Season 15 Preview

It’s time to learn ‘The Voice’ ABCs before season 15! HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview that features Blake Shelton dancing, Jennifer Hudson being fierce, Kelly Clarkson ready to maintain her reign as champion coach, and more!

Did you ever think you would see Blake Shelton do “The Floss?” Well, you’re in luck! In this EXCLUSIVE preview, we go through our ABCs about The Voice before season 15 premieres on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC. This video showcases everything you need to know about the judges and more. Season 15 is already shaping up to be the best yet.

There’s one point in the trailer where Blake does “The Floss” in front of fellow coach Kelly Clarkson. “Look at it! Look at my floss!” Blake says to Kelly. Hey, he’s certainly got the move down pat! Kelly can’t help but bust out laughing. We don’t blame her!

Kelly won season 14 with Brynn Cartelli, and she wants everyone to know that she’s a queen! Yes, she’s got a well-deserved crown and everything. She’s got her eye on back-to-back wins as well. After one audition, she screams, “Please! For the love of God! Pick me!” The Blake and Adam Levine shenanigans are still going strong, but they do kiss and makeup, as always. Jennifer Hudson is a delight and, thankfully, helping Blake out with his dance moves and throwing shoes.

These coaches have so much fun together. There’s never a dull moment on The Voice! This season is going to be unlike any other. The Voice is debuting its first-ever Comeback Stage companion series, which will feature six comeback artists who did not make a team during the blind auditions. They’ll compete for a chance to perform for America’s vote and earn a spot in the top 13 live shows on NBC. The 10-episode series will run on YouTube, The Voice official app, Instagram TV, Facebook, and NBC.com starting Sept. 24.