Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, Shares Sexy Topless Selfie & Fans Say She Looks ‘Smokin Hot’

Sailor Brinkley Cook went almost completely nude on Instagram, and it has her fans falling over themselves! You have to see this sexy — and definitely NSFW — pic!

Jaw, meet floor. Model Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, popped up on Instagram wearing the skimpiest of outfits: her birthday suit! Sailor’s shocking selfie showed her in nothing but a lacy thong, her chest covered up by her arms and a massive camera. Girl was dedicated to getting that perfect pic — this isn’t your average mirror selfie! She went really artsy with it, too, posting it width-wise so you have to crane your neck if you really want to get a good look at her incredible body. Well… either that or she forgot to rotate it before putting it on Instagram…

Not that she needs to have a reason to post a nude selfie, but it appears that she did so to make a statement. She captioned the pic, “Me myself n I. Ownership of my mothership 🏡”. Translation: this is her body, and she can do whatever she wants with it! Sailor doesn’t usually post such revealing pics on Instagram, but the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie isn’t exactly a novice when it comes to risqué photoshoots. Shoutout to her haters!

Speaking of modeling, Sailor spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during New York Fashion Week back in February! Sailor made her runway debut at NYFW, and revealed to us backstage at Sherri Hill what advice her famous mom, Christie Brinkley, gave her about the modeling industry. “She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing,” Sailor said. “I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow.”