Roseanne Barr Goes On Profanity-Filled Rant Over Character Being Killed Off On ‘The Conners’ Reboot

Turns out Roseanne Barr is still salty about how her character’s death on ‘The Conners,’ as she dropped some f-bombs on a paparazzi while in a grocery store parking lot!

To be fair to Roseanne Barr, 65, it was her partner, Johnny Argent, who fired off the first profanity (and he did it after being agitated by a persistent paparazzi member.) He and the former Roseanne star were exiting a Trader’s Joe location out in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, according to Daily Mail, when the photographer came up. He asked for a comment about her character’s reported death by an opioid overdose on The Conners. She didn’t responded, and it was obvious neither wanted to talk to the photographer. Nevertheless, he persisted and followed them to their car. After the paparazzi and Johnny exchanged barbs – which you can see here – Roseanne pulled out her iPhone.

“Are you gonna vote Democrat?” she asked. When the man said he was a Donald Trump supporter, she responded with, “Why didn’t you say that? You may have gotten an interview.” Yet, he damage was already done. While Johnny and the photographer continued their argument, Roseanne said the paparazzi “attacked my husband,” which set the photographer off. Roseanne responded in kind. “I know you’re lying about being a Trump supporter, you’re a f*cking Hilary supporter, don’t lie.”

Ever since Roseanne was cancelled – as part of the fallout over her racist comments regarding Barack Obama’s advisor Valerie Jarrett – and a Roseanne-less spin-off, The Conners, was announced, people have speculated what will happen to Roseanne’s fictional self. While appearing on Brandon Straka’s YouTube channel, she said that Roseanne died from opioid overdose, since the character’s drug addiction was introduced in the Roseanne reboot. “It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero or not at all. It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

Roseanne didn’t do her any favors when a video of her violently screaming the word “f*ck” was posted online. In the July 19 clip, she said that in regards to the African-American Valerie Jarrett, Roseanne “though the b*tch was white, goddamnit.” A week later, while appearing on Sean Hannity’s show, she deeply apologized for the “misunderstanding that caused my ill-worded tweet. I’m sorry you feel harm and hurt and I never meant that. I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody.”