Remy Ma & Papoose To Star In New Reality Show, But Fans Worry It Will Tear Them Apart: ‘Don’t Do It’

Love & Hip-Hop fans rejoice! Remy Ma & her man Papoose are getting more screen time, in a brand new spin-off! But – some fans are urgently warning the couple to not go through with the show.

Love & hip-Hop power couple, Remy Ma, 38, and Papoose, 40, are inviting fans into their home once again, with a brand new show! The pair are set to star in Meet The Mackies, their latest reality stint with VH1. The forthcoming show will center on the rappers’ blended family and preparations for their first child together, according to Page Six. The couple excitedly announced the show on Instagram, but some fans were not quite so thrilled with the news, worried that the show will tear their relationship apart! “NOOOOOOOOOO reality tv is the DEATH of relationships. DON’T DO IT!!” one fan warned.

Remy is thrilled about the new screen time her family is about to get. “Me & my husband will be bringing more of our BlackLove to your tv screens on Vh1, October 1st ! Tune in to watch our crazy but beautiful blended family,” she said, with a smiley emoji,” on Sept. 18. However, fans in the comments continued to issue warnings. “I don’t know fam. We all know what reality tv does 2 to families. Keep the black luv going & good luck,” one said. “Reality tv destroys love reality tv destroys lives reality tv is not real.” another said. Still, there were some fans who supported the idea. “WORD been waiting on this like F O R E V E R,” one excited fan said. “You guys are the only positive people on vh1,” another said, co-signing the show.

The show is bound to be filled with excitement – Remy confirmed that she is pregnant back in July, shortly after renewing her vows with Papoose! The famous couple have been together for 13 years, 10 of which, they have been married. This will be the couple’s first child together, but both stars have kids from previous relationships. Remy is mother to Jace, 18, and Papoose is father to three children.