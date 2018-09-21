Prince Harry Is Denied While Awkwardly Trying To Hug Woman At Charity Event & We’re Cringing

Woops! While trying to greet a woman at Meghan Markle’s cookbook launch, Prince Harry got caught in quite an awkward embrace. Watch the faux pas here!

Prince Harry was by his wife, Meghan Markle’s, side when she attended an event to launch her new cookbook on Sept. 19, but when she introduced him to a woman who helped with the book and event, it was a pretty awkward encounter. Harry went in to hug Zahira Ghaswala and give her a kiss on the cheek, but she seemed like she wasn’t quite sure how to greet the royal, and it resulted in a cringe-worthy, sort-of embrace. Luckily, Harry recovered fairly quickly, and pulled Zahira in for a quick air kiss. Phew!

The cookbook, for which Meghan wrote the Foreword, includes recipes written by women who survived the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017. Meghan was inspired to take part in the project after visiting a soup kitchen for the fire’s survivors in January. She has been volunteering at the food kitchen ever since. Along with Harry, Meghan’s mom, Doria, was present for the launch on Sept. 19. It was Doria’s first trip to the U.K. since Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May, and Meghan looked so happy to have her there for the big event.

Meanwhile, Harry was positively glowing as he watched Meghan deliver her speech at the event, and seemed so proud to be by her side throughout the day. This is Meghan’s first solo charity project since becoming an official member of the royal family, and she’s clearly taken to the role perfectly.

Recently, rumors have been rampant that Meghan and Harry could be expecting their first child together. HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Meghan is not pregnant yet, but it will not be a surprise to friends if it happens soon. So exciting!