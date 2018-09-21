Did Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveal Her Baby’s Sex In Gushing IG Comment? See Message

The secret’s (maybe) out! ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams used a certain pronoun to describe her baby in a Sept. 21 Instagram comment, right after announcing she’s pregnant. See proof.

Porsha Williams, 37, accidentally turned the Instagram comments section under Ming Lee’s photo into a gender reveal party! Ming, a popular beauty influencer, posted an adorable shot of four babies dozing off while getting their hair “done” at the salon on Sept. 21. Porsha, who just announced she’s pregnant on Sept. 19, wished her baby could’ve joined the party! But the Real Housewives of Atlanta star may have gotten a little too excited. She used a very telling pronoun! “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol,” Porsha commented. Yup, you read that right — “her.” It looks like Porsha might be expecting a baby girl!

Before this, the gender of Porsha’s baby was unknown. Honestly, we’re surprised she let this secret slip, who’s otherwise been very private about her bun in the oven! And there’s a reason. Sadly, Porsha was “incredibly traumatized” by her miscarriage in 2012, a source close to the RHOA star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife earlier today on Sept. 21. “She’s into her second trimester now and everything is going so good, she felt like it was safe to share,” our source continued. So it’s actually very exciting that Porsha’s willing to open up even more to the public about her pregnancy!

First the baby news, then a (possible) gender reveal — we’ll have to wait for Porsha to confirm. But we’re just thrilled Porsha’s getting more comfortable with talking about her pregnancy! She even posted the sweetest family photo to her Instagram Story on Sept. 21: her, baby daddy Dennis McKinley, and the baby bump! The reality television star admitted that when she first learned of her pregnancy, she felt “fear” in addition to excitement. “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” Porsha told People, in an interview published on Sept. 19. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Well, there you have it! Now, the next question: What’s the baby’s name going to be?