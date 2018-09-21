Nick Lachey Sings ‘I Do (Cherish You)’ To Daughter Brooklyn, 3 — See Adorable Video

Look at this little Daddy’s girl! Nick’s toddler cuddled up to him while he rehearsed a ballad, and it’s the cutest thing we’ve seen all day.

This video would melt even the Grinch’s heart! Nick Lachey, 44, was singing the sweet tune “I Do (Cherish You)” at his 98 Degrees rehearsal — but not to his wife, Vanessa Lachey, 37. He directed the lyrics to his daughter Brooklyn, 3, and she couldn’t get enough. “Everything in this world, all that I’ll ever need, is in your eyes, shining at me,” he sang. “I do cherish you. For the rest of my life, you don’t have to think twice. I will love you still.” We didn’t know that this romantic song could get any cuter until it transformed into a father/daughter ballad.

But you know what was even sweeter than the lyrics? The look on Brooklyn’s face the entire video! The adorable toddler was sitting on a stool beside her father while he sang, clutching his arm and kicking her feet. She couldn’t stop smiling, and even as Nick tried to bend down and get a look at her, she just kept burrowing into her dad. Vanessa was the first one to post the footage to social media, captioning it, “Daddy’s Girl Forever.” Nick reposted, of course, and fans started freaking in the comments. And who could blame them? They gave Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani some competition for sweetest serenade!

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time!” one fan wrote. “You are so blessed. Thank you for making me smile!” And we couldn’t agree more!

On one hand, we hope he sings to his other little ones Phoenix, 1, and Camden, 6, soon — but on the other hand, we don’t know if our hearts will be able to handle it!