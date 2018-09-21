Millie Bobby Brown Fires Back After Fans Slam Her Friendship With Drake: Go Talk About ‘Real Problems’

Millie Bobby Brown is firing back at haters! In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, the actress defended her ‘lovely’ friendship with Drake. Here’s what she had to say!

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, is proving that she’s small but mighty. The Stranger Things actress was not afraid to stand up for her friendship with Drake, 31, on Sept. 20. She took to Instagram to say that despite their 17-year age difference, they share a “lovely” camaraderie, and she wants their friendship kept out of the media spotlight! “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me,” she added.

The message Millie penned also praised her friendship with Drake, and expressed her hope for fans to turn their attention to “real problems.” “It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez,” she added. It wasn’t all angry words from Millie, though. A second post from the star read, “To all the supporters: I love you guys. Thank you for supporting me. Many thanks to u guys. Sending my love to wherever u are in the world.” Millie isn’t letting anyone tell her how to live her life!

One can hardly blame Millie’s frustration – her innocent friendship with the “God’s Plan” rapper was highly criticized on Twitter. Fans had a lot of opinions on the matter. “Ok but Drake texting Millie Bobbi Brown about boys is very gross,” one fan said. “This is weird !! Dude is too old to be texting a 14 yr old girl,” another wrote. Still – a few fans jumped to Millie’s defense! “I don’t think the millie bobby brown thing & drake is too weird only because when I was 14 I had older friends and we used to all text and it was never inappropriate, there were super clear boundaries between our lives- it was like having older siblings,” another Tweeted.

All of the scrutiny surrounding the pair’s friendship started when Millie dished the details of their relationship to Access on the Emmy Awards red carpet.“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” she said, adding that they chat “about boys. He helps me.” If anything, fans are probably just jealous that they down have their own friendship with Drizzy. Live your life, Millie!