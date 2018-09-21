‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested For Domestic Violence

‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist Michael Ketterer has been arrested for alleged felony domestic. We have more details about the shocking case here.

Michael Ketterer, who came in fifth place on America’s Got Talent season 13, was taken into custody by LAPD on Thursday, September 20, in Hollywood after allegedly getting into a fight with his wife, according to TMZ. When the police arrived on the scene, Ketterer’s wife reportedly had a “visible red mark” on her body, law enforcement sources told the outlet. Ketterer was reportedly cuffed and booked on felony domestic abuse charges; he was released after posting a $50,000 bail, LAPD confirms to HollywoodLife.

Ketterer told TMZ that the arrest was a big “misunderstanding.” He said that he and his wife did get into an argument in their hotel room, and the cops were called (unclear who called them), but his wife told police that she didn’t want to press any charges. Ketterer said that he was arrested anyway, with police allegedly telling him “the law’s the law.” Ketterer’s charges will likely be downgraded to a misdemeanor because his wife’s injury was minor. The case will be referred to the LA City Attorney, according to TMZ.

