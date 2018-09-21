Machine Gun Kelly Taps Out Of Eminem Feud: No Fresh Diss Tracks On New EP ‘Binge’

The war seems over between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem. MGK just dropped his new EP ‘Binge’ on Sept. 21 and while it includes the already released diss track ‘Rap Devil,’ the feud stops there.

It’s over! One of the strangest rap feuds in recent memory seems to be done with, as Machine Gun Kelly just dropped his new 9 song EP Binge and didn’t come for Eminem outside of the previously released “Rap Devil.” The two had been going at it in diss tracks for the mast three weeks, but MGK seems to have tapped out after Em’s epic diss track “Killshot” aimed at him was going to be impossible to top. The blonde rapper revealed on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on Sept. 20 that “I had a clip ready. I heard ‘Killshot’ and I put that s** back in the holster. I’m just like, ‘Oh word.’ He called me a mumble rapper, dog.” MGK said he wasn’t going to come back at Em yet again cause “this isn’t on my path anyway.”

Eminem, 45, first came for the Cleveland rapper — real name Richard Colson Baker — on the song “Not Alike” off his Kamikaze album that dropped on August 31. He was still super pissed that the 28-year-old called his then-teenage daughter Hailie “hot as f**k” six years ago. MGK fired back hard with his single “Rap Devil,” which was aimed at Slim Shady, calling him old and that his last four albums sucked. It went to number one on the iTunes chart and to add insult to injury, MGK performed it live for the first time in Em’s home state of Michigan.

Em then absolutely destroyed MGK with the response Sept. 14 single “Killshot.” He included gems like “But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun//And have a man-bun?” as well as “But I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you//By 29, I had three albums that had blew.” It had the biggest rap debut in YouTube history and has been viewed over 90 million times in less than a week.

Marshall Mathers truly is the G.O.A.T when it comes to freestyle rapping. Meanwhile, MGK is currently the opening act for Fall Out Boy, which he acknowledged in the morning show interview. “I’m on a tour opening up for a rock band, in a completely different mind state than this,” he said. “Thank you, though, for bringing me back.” There have been plenty of rumors that the feud was manufactured to prop up both men’s album sales. Producer Ronny J has production credits on Eminem’s diss track, “Not Alike” AND on MGK’s response track bashing Em, “Rap Devil,” which he also has writing credit on and they’re both on Interscope Records label.