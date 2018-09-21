Leighton Meester Slams ‘Unhealthy’ ‘Gossip Girl’ Set & Admits She’d Never Want To Go Back

It’s been six years since the end of ‘Gossip Girl,’ and Leighton Meester is giving fans a deeper insight into what things were like on set. Find out why she thinks it was ‘unhealthy’ and how come she’d never want to return!

Leighton Meester has NO desire to relive her Gossip Girl days. “A lot of the questions that come from it are ‘Do you miss it?’ Did you love what you wore?’ she explained to Porter Edit magazine. “I understand that, but — and I say this with nothing but love — it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it. I was a kid!” Womp womp!

The actress, who now stars in the comedy Single Parents, added that she “wouldn’t trade” her six years on Gossip Girl “for anything,” but added that her years there were filled with challenges, both related and un-related to the show. “I was young when I started Gossip Girl,” she explained. “A lot more people were suddenly around and I was being looked at. If you don’t have the right perspective, you could definitely be confused by people being that nice to you or judging you for behavior that’s typical of a 20, 21 year old. Making mistakes, but having to make them very quickly. I’m not haunted by that, but it’s been interesting and helpful for me to look at it and examine it as an adult and go, ‘I don’t know if that was the healthiest environment.'”

At the end of the day, though, Leighton seems to look back on her time with Gossip Girl pretty fondly, and said she “wouldn’t change anything” about her past. “I’m happy where I am now,” she concluded. “And I think that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soul-mate [Adam Brody], but also I feel very lucky career-wise — really in a place I want to be.”