Lauren Conrad, Jessica Biel, Emma Stone & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From the best Emmys ball gowns to sexy minis, this week’s fashion was top notch. See the sexiest looks from the past seven days below!

Emma Stone was shining bright, wearing Givenchy at the NY Premiere of Netflix’s “Maniac” in New York on Sept. 20. Lauren Conrad was ravishing in red, as she wore Maria Lucia Hohan‘s Majda Dress at the Caruso’s Palisades Village Opening Gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. HollywoodLife.com was on the red carpet at the opening to see all of the best fashion moments of the night! Riley Keough was at the same event, in a super sexy black and gold mini by Alexandre Vauthier. Mindy Kaling looked fun and flirty at the same event in navy. The Sinner star Jessica Biel wore a Ralph & Russo gown at the Emmys on Sept 17. Absolutely breathtaking!

Also at the Emmys, Westworld star Angela Sarafyan was wearing a black ball gown and took my breath away. Penelope Cruz wore a feather-covered dress by Chanel at the Emmys, and looked beautiful as she took the stage. Her show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, won for Outstanding Limited Series! Heidi Klum also wore feathers — in the form of a pink mini — at the America’s Got Talent Season 13 Finale Show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Reese Witherspoon wore a red shirt and pants for an appearance on Good Morning America in New York. She paired the monochromatic look with a Mini Mini Jewels gold and diamond circle pendant from their Forever Collection.