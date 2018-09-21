Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj & More Stars Looking Sexy In Latex Dresses

It’s always a brave move whenever someone wears latex, but stars like Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian keep making that bold choice over and over again. See some of the sexiest PVC dresses rocked by celebrities!

Latex dresses had a moment in 2015 thanks to Kim Kardashian‘s affinity for the skintight look, but that moment still hasn’t ended. From front row at fashion week to a night out in Los Angeles, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter and Hailey Baldwin keep clinging to the clingy material.

Kylie recently ripped out a page from big sis Kim’s book when she rocked a millennial pink mini-dress by Vex to celebrate her new Adidas collaboration at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. The outfit was nearly identical to one Kim wore a few years back, but Kylie took her look a step further into Kim territory thanks to her clear Yeezy season 7 pumps.

But even Kimmie has still kept some PVC pieces in her closet. While hanging out in Miami with BFFs Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban last month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out of her lime green Lamborghini wearing a metallic latex Atsuko Kudo dress on Aug. 17. She, like Kylie, styled the body-con number with see-through heels from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy line.

New York Fashion Week is the place to spot trends, and the most recent one was no exception. On Sept. 10, Nicki Minaj attended Sasha Velour and Opening Ceremony‘s presentation, “The Gift Of Showz.” For the event, the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker slayed in a pink bustier latex dress under a yellow puffer coat. To see even more sexy latex dresses on celebrities, get clicking through the gallery above!