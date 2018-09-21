Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Show Off New Yeezys In Skimpy, Sexy Outfits — Who Is Hotter?

It’s a battle of the Yeezys! Both Kendall and Kylie are promoting the new Adidas X Yeezy sneaker with some hot pics on their Instagrams. See the new photos below!

Kylie Jenner, 21, posted two sexy shots in the wee hours of September 21. She’s wearing a tiny, white mini dress (actually it’s only $40 from the brand Meshki), and showing off her new pink hair and long pink nails. “Just got my YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 TRIPLE WHITE. Now available on ADIDAS.COM/YEEZY and YEEZY SUPPLY #adidas_Ambassador,” she wrote alongside the pic. (So it’s a #ad) She looks super sexy lounging on the floor. In the meantime, her older sister Kendall Jenner, 22, posted five super sexy pics of her wearing the sneakers along with a gray Calvin Klein thong and crop top gray tee. Kendall posted the exact same caption but with her five sexy shots instead of two, is she one-upping Kylie?

The shoes will be available on Sept. 21, for $220. There is no doubt they will sell out fast, so scoop them up while you can! The site even posted the message on the morning of Sept. 21, “YOU ARE IN THE WAITING ROOM. THE BIGGEST EVER YEEZY DROP IS HERE – WE ARE CURRENTLY RANDOMLY SELECTING PEOPLE TO BUY. THE PAGE WILL UPDATE AUTOMATICALLY WHEN IT IS YOUR TURN. CAN’T BUY NOW? WE’RE CONSTANTLY ADDING STOCK – COME BACK LATER FOR ANOTHER CHANCE.” May the odds be ever in your favor.

Both girls have legs for days in their respective pics. They must be making brother-in-law Kanye West proud by being ambassadors for his new sneaker! We wonder if Kim Kardashian will post pics wearing them next!