Kylie Jenner’s New Pink Hair Is NOT A Wig — How To Get Her Exact Look In 3 Steps

Pretty in pink! Kylie Jenner dyed her hair — for real this time — and we know the exact expert tips to copy her new makeover!

Kylie Jenner, 21, showed off her new pink hair in an Instagram pic on Sept. 21. Stylist Chris Appleton used Lime Crime hair color, which is just $16, on Kylie last night. It’s a semi-permanent hair color that lasts through a few shampoos. The brand is “100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free” and promotes the formula as “DIY-friendly and a damage-free formula.” Here’s what Chris did for Kylie’s hair makeover: “To color her hair, I mixed Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint in Kawaii and Bunny and then muted the color using Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Mixer in Dilute. Achieve this look in 3 easy steps.”

“1. Section hair into 4 even sections (front to back & side to side) and secure with clips. Work in 1 inch wide strands. Apply color evenly from root to tip with applicator brush. Begin at the root of the hair, applying color evenly through to the ends. Massage each strand with fingers, root to tip, to ensure even distribution of color.

2. Leave Tints in for 45 minutes. No heat/cap required. Unicorn Hair will not damage your hair, as it does not contain any harsh chemicals or bleach.

3. Rinse hair in cool to lukewarm water until hair feels clean. More intense shades may not rinse clear for the first few washes. Do not shampoo. Conditioner optional. TIP: Tints work best with pre-bleached platinum to pale blonde hair.“

“I used Olaplex during the color process to keep the hair strong. To maintain it, I used Color Wow’s Kale Cocktail to reinforce the bonds of the hair. This is really important to keep the hair in the best condition after a major transformation. To finish, I layered the hair with Color Wow’s Dream Coat to give it a perfect glossy finish,” Chris says.

We love Kylie’s pink hair makeover! She has rocked every color under the sun, and this shade is super pretty!