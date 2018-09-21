Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods were in a car that was pulled over by the cops after Jordyn’s birthday celebrations! Here’s what went down!

Oh no, it’s the fuzz! Kylie Jenner proved that even soon-to-be billionaires get pulled over after a night out with her bestie Jordyn Woods. The two friends had left Woods’ 21st birthday celebration at Poppy in West Hollywood, when they were in a car that was stopped by the cops. However, thankfully for the both of them, neither of them were driving after their epic night out, which involved some bottles, and the two seemed in a great mood. They were singing in the backseat after all! Watch the moment where Jordyn called the approaching cop a “hater” in the video below.

Kylie is fresh off of Milkgate, which is our term for her bombshell reveal that up until very, very recently she’d never had milk in cereal before. However, since then, Kris Jenner has taken the fall for the milk-less cereal history. “It’s all my fault. Guilty as charged,” Kris told E News on a phone call. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it just kind of stuck with her.”

Speaking of which, Kris also admitted that she played a pivotal role in her granddaughter Stormi Webster‘s birth. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” Kris said on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! “I delivered her. I pulled her out.” Kris went on to say that Kylie did an amazing job. “She did really, really well,” she added “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’ She was such a trooper.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Jordyn and Kylie. In the meantime, check out all of Jordyn’s pics in our gallery above.