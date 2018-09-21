Kris Jenner Reveals ‘It’s All My Fault’ Kylie Never Had Milk With Cereal: I’m ‘Guilty As Charged’

Kris Jenner is taking all of the blame over the fact that Kylie Jenner has only just had milk with cereal for the first time! Here’s what she had to say!

After Kylie Jenner‘s bombshell reveal that she’s never had milk with her cereal, there’s one person coming forward and taking all the blame — Kris Jenner. The momager admitted she was the true reason behind Milkgate. “It’s all my fault. Guilty as charged,” Kris told E News on a phone call. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it just kind of stuck with her.” Kylie tweeted yesterday, “Last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing,” and since then, fans have uncovered a pic Kylie posted from 2013 that seems to show a bowl of cereal with milk in it. However, Kris has an alibi… uh, we mean, a reason behind that photo that’s causing milk truthers to lose they’re minds.

“There’s every possibility that we really don’t know what’s in the milk,” Kris added. “It could be almond milk; it could be something mixed with coconut for all we know. There’s nothing that proves it was actually milk.” To paraphrase Se7en, “what’s in the bow?!” Honestly, Kris has a point. There’s no way to know that that milk-like substance that’s probably milk is actually milk (side note: it most likely is).

Recently, Kylie opened up about what it was like being bullied when she was growing up. “Half of you guys think that I’m weird and the other half think I’m funny,” she said in a Snapchat video Kendall Jenner shared on Twitter. “But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine from the whole world, it feels like sometimes. And I think that I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this.”