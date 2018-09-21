Kris Jenner Reveals She Delivered Kylie’s Baby Stormi In ‘KUWTK’ Preview — ‘I Pulled Her Out’

If this isn’t grandma goals, we don’t know what is! Not only was Kris there for Stormi’s birth, but she played an active role in her delivery. See what she had to say about the major moment here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, didn’t tell fans that she welcomed her first baby Stormi Webster until a few days later, and even though she’s been sharing regular pics of her adorable daughter ever since, fans are finally getting all the details on her birth. In a preview of the Sept. 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 62, opened up to Kourtney and Kim Kardashian about being in the delivery room with Kylie. “She was so calm. It was really exciting,” Kris said. And then she dropped a major bomb about her granddaughter! “I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

Even though Kim made a face and said, “Ew,” when she heard the news, Kris was clearly excited to have experienced this special moment firsthand. And she had so many sweet things to say about Kylie and how well she handled giving birth for the first time. “She did really, really well,” Kris said. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’ She was such a trooper.”

We can’t say we’re surprised by this because Kylie looks like she’s been handling parenthood with ease right from the start. Although she’s young, the makeup mogul spends so much time with her little one and is always posting the sweetest pics.

Stormi is growing up crazy fast! While she’s only a newborn on this season of KUWTK, she’s seven months now. And according to dad Travis Scott, 26, she’ll be walking soon! The “Astroworld” rapper posted a photo to Instagram the other day with the caption, “We about to be walking soon.” Stormi was standing in tiny sneakers and holding onto his hands. Too cute!