Kris Jenner ‘Reamed Out’ Kanye West After His Explosive Rant About Kim’s Exes

Kris Jenner reportedly wants Kanye West to watch his mouth! Find out why she thinks her son-in-law’s Instagram rants put the KarJenner family ‘in danger,’ here.

Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford weren’t the only ones unhappy about Kanye West’s rant, posted to Instagram in a series of four videos, on Sept. 20. Kris Jenner, 62, reportedly also didn’t approve of her son-in-law’s take-down! Even though the Ye rapper was just trying to stick up for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, 37, Kris supposedly thinks he did more damage than good. “Kris is not happy at all and she reamed Kanye out because she thinks that he is putting his family in danger,” a Radar Online source claimed on Sept. 21. That’s because “she’s worried about West’s other two enemies,” the source also said. And reportedly, Nick isn’t one of them!

“Kris told Kanye that Drake is shady and everyone knows he is shady,” the outlet’s source revealed. “She knows that she cannot silence Kanye ever, but she told him that she doesn’t want him going off about it anymore.” The KarJenner matriarch has good reason to be uneasy! As we’ve told you, Drake didn’t respond too well to Kanye’s accusations of him “saying nothing” about the rumors that Drake had sex with Kim. His wife, meanwhile, came forth and wrote that her and Drake having sex “never happened,” on Sept. 3. “Drake is furious over Kanye’s rant,” our source close to the Scorpion rapper said. “Drake is doing his best to practice restraint and bite his tongue right now….But Drake cannot let Kanye’s words slide,” our source continued, and added, “Drake held back in his latest diss track, but now he’s ready to go hard.” And right after Kanye popped off on Instagram, Drake postponed two Miami concerts, scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

In addition to the Drake and Kim hookup rumors, Kanye was also fuming about Drake’s new track, “In My Feelings.” The viral chorus — “Kiki, do you love me?” — uses Kim’s longtime family nickname. Yes, Kiki! Kanye made note of this in his Instagram rants, saying, “You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was “Rineeta” and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called “RiRi”. Like, ‘Ah I don’t know where it come from?’ — You too smart for that bro.” As for Tyson, Kanye gave the following warning after the model body-shamed Kim’s Instagram picture: “[A]s far as Tyson Beckford go, don’t speak on my wife bro. Like none of y’all speak on my wife, period.” You can watch the full rant below.

Supposedly, Kris isn’t too concerned about what Mariah Carey’s ex-husband had to say. And Nick had the most direct response of the three! The former America’s Got Talent host, who speculated in August that Drake and Kim’s sex rumors weren’t “a far fetched thought” on Complex’s Everyday Struggle show, defended himself on Sept. 20. He claimed he never “said anything disrespectful or harmful.”