Kim Kardashian Gives Lilly Ghalichi The Best Parenting Advice Ever: Get An Epidural & Help

Lilly is ready for the birth of her first baby, thanks to some tips and tricks from a certain Kardashian sister. See what Kim had to say to the former ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star!

With three kids of her own, it’s safe to say Kim Kardashian, 37, knows what she’s talking about when it comes to parenting — and she’s sharing her advice with Lilly Ghalichi, 35. The former Shahs of Sunset star announced that she and her husband Dara Mir were expecting their first baby in March with an adorable baby bump pic, and as her due date draws near, she’s getting ready for the big day with a little help from Kim! “She’s so supportive the few times that I have met her and we DM back and forth occasionally,” the reality star, whose husband went to elementary school with Kim, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been giving me such great motherhood advice since I got pregnant and today she was giving me a little bit of delivery advice!”

So what is the Kardashian sis recommending? “An epidural,” Lilly said. “I wrote her back and I was like, ‘Girl I’m trying to get two!'” But Kim’s got more advice for the mom-to-be than asking for anesthetics. When it comes to tackling motherhood, she encouraged Lilly to be open to asking for help. “As somebody that works as much as she does, she has nannies, and I told her how I was getting some criticism online about hiring a night nurse,” Lilly said. “I had recently posted that and her advice was, ‘You do what’s in the best interest of your child,’ and I really respected that. She’s just such a great mom.”

We couldn’t agree more, and we bet Lilly will be following in her footsteps. In just the two seasons she spent on Shahs of Sunset, Lilly made it clear that she’s a seriously hard worker. Considering she can balance a ton of projects from swimwear to jewelry to luxury lashes, we bet she’s got motherhood in the bag! She’s so prepared — she even knows which lashes she’ll be sporting when she delivers!

“I am going full glam into labor and delivery,” she said. “I am having hair and makeup meet me at the hospital and they are going to glam me the F out!” She added that she’ll be sporting her MILF lash, out Oct. 1, for the milestone moment. So exciting!