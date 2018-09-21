Khloé Kardashian’s Reaction To Tristan Thompson After He’s Spotted At Club With 2 Women

Was Khloé Kardashian furious after seeing the video of Tristan Thompson leaving a club with friends and two women on Sept. 19? HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned if she’s questioning his loyalty.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, has made a call: no personal foul! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star didn’t think Tristan Thompson, 27, was up to fishy business when he left his baby mama at home to party with the guys at Hollywood’s Warwick night club on Sept. 19. As he was leaving the venue, the Cavs player was videoed with his crew, but two mystery ladies also made it into the group shot. Khloé’s not sweating over this, and we’ve learned why. “Khloe understands how it looks and hates that Tristan put himself in that position, but she is convinced that he isn’t fooling around especially at this past night out,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

It’s simple: Tristan’s smarter than that! “She knows when he goes out, there will be plenty of eyeballs on him that he would be extra stupid if he cheated on her again,” our source explains. And not only eyeballs, but security cameras too! It was leaked footage from a Washington D.C. hookah lounge, which showed Tristan motorboating one woman and making out with another, that busted him for his alleged cheating scandal on April 10. “She doesn’t feel like she is naive and actually trusts Tristan, and is very much of the mind frame that he was a good boy and has been since the cheating scandal,” our source adds, and continues, “She will need concrete evidence before she thinks otherwise.” Sorry, but a paparazzi video won’t cut it!

Instead of Hollywood night clubs, Khloé’s more worried about Tristan repeating his errors during the NBA season, which kicks off on Oct. 16. Tristan’s already due back for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ training camp on Sept. 28! “As the NBA season approaches, Khloé is beginning to get anxious, worried and downright terrified of what will become of her and Tristan,” another source close to the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 17. “Khloé and Tristan have worked hard to repair the trust he broke last season, but Khloe does not want to go through it all again.” And Khloé’s keeping a close eye on Tristan, based on her latest reported decision. “They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé,” a People source claimed on Sept. 19. Don’t worry, Khlo — we have faith in Tristan too!