Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Truly Miserable’ Trolls Who Criticized Baby True’s Skin

That’s right! We’ll never understand why anyone would think it was okay to bash a baby on social media, but Khloe had the best response when haters came after True’s complexion. See what she said here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, shouldn’t have to protect her five-month-old baby True Thompson from being insulted on social media, but that’s the world we live in — and we’re so glad this new momma is fighting back! When Kim Kardashian posted a photo of True and Stormi Webster and Chicago West, most fans were quick to comment on how adorable the little girls looked. But some started criticizing True for having a darker complexion than her cousins. So it only made sense when Khloe disabled comments on her next Insta post, and then she took to Twitter to slam the racist comments. “Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves,” she wrote to a supportive fan. “For anyone to critic a baby is obviously not well.”

It’s got to be hard for celebs to read negative comments about themselves, but we can’t imagine how much harder that becomes when their kids are the target! Luckily, it sounds like Khloe’s keeping her head up. When a fan reached out and apologized for the horrible trolls on social media, the new mom replied, “You guys are incredible and I feel so blessed to have such great support!!! Some other people are truly miserable in their lives but I truly try to stay in a place of love and peace. My baby True is that for me. I’m blocking out the white noise.” But while we respect that and love that she’s staying positive, we hate that she even has to deal with hate in the first place.

And this isn’t even the first time that True has been under fire for her looks — and she was born just five months ago! Who could forget when a hater tweeted that True was “not cute at all” and Kourtney clapped back?

You guys are incredible and I feel so blessed to have such great support!!! Some other people are truly miserable in their lives but I truly try to stay in a place of love and peace. My baby True is that for me. I’m blocking out the white noise. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 19, 2018

Never!!! I block out the noise! Thank you for being sweet!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

Thank you love!! Honestly people are disgusting and they are hurting themselves. For anyone to critic a baby is obviously not well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 20, 2018

The new mom let ’em have it, writing, “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.” Amen!

Khloe’s baby is beautiful, and we hope she isn’t letting any of these ridiculous comments distract her from her first few months with her little lady. The trolls aren’t worth her time!