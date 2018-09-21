Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Are All Smiles Leaving A Hotel In Georgia Together — Rare New Pics

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were anything but undercover while she visited him in Atlanta. The happy couple was all smiles in rare photographs leaving their hotel together.

Two sightings of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx together in less than one week is a new record for the most undercover couple in Hollywood. They were spotted leaving his hotel in Atlanta on Sept. 18, where the 50-year-old actor is filming his new movie Just Mercy. The 39-year-old mother of one was all smiles, looking so happy to be spending time with her sweetie of five years. He was quite the gentleman as well, carrying her rollaway suitcase and her black oversized purse. What a sweetie!

Katie looked adorable and ready for fall in a black long-sleeved blouse with yellow, blue and red floral patterns. She paired it with blue skinny jeans that showed off her long toned legs. The Batman Begins star added tan suede ankle boots and accessorized with a burgundy over the shoulder purse. The natural beauty went totally makeup free and still looked gorgeous. Jamie appeared ready to head out for a workout in a black t-shirt, black track pants and white trainers.

It was a brief stay for Katie down south as she was photographed back in New York City on Sept. 21. From the looks of it, Jamie was helping Katie with her stuff as she headed off the airport. It was the second time in two days that the couple was pictured together, which is beyond rare. They go out of their way to not be photographed together so a double sighting of the lovebirds was shocking. The last time the couple was caught on camera was on Aug. 3 when they put on an adorable PDA show while walking down the beach in Malibu.

While she was in the ATL, Katie and Jamie made sure to keep up with their fitness, hitting a local gym together on Sept. 17. They were photographed in their workout clothes and got their sweat on together. The pair was first linked in 2013 and have never officially spoken about their romance or made any public appearances as a couple. The only time they end up on camera together is via a paparazzo with a long lens. They’ve gone for such long stretches without being seen together that there have been breakup rumors along the way. But then they get papped and prove that their love is still going strong.