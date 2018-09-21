Kanye West & Jay-Z’s Tearful Reunion: How The Frenemies Finally Squashed Their Feud

Were you surprised to see Kanye West post a photo of Jay-Z and Beyonce and call them ‘family’? Well, we’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details on how he and Jay ended their longtime feud.

Kanye West, 41, made it very clear on Sept. 20 that he and Jay-Z, 48, are no longer beefing. Want to know how they squashed their longtime feud? Here’s what HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned! “Kanye and Jay-Z made peace a while ago. They had a one-on-one sit-down and they both apologized to each other for all the bad blood. Jay-Z was the one that arranged it, he just couldn’t stay angry with Kanye after it became clear how much he was suffering. Jay-Z wanted to make peace and Kanye wanted it just as much, so once they actually sat down and opened up to each other it happened very easily,” a source close to Jay & Kanye shares with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, these two ended their feud behind the scenes, but Kanye made it clear that he considers Jay-Z and Beyonce to be “family”, when he posted a cute picture of them on his Instagram page. Beyonce was even wearing a pair of Yeezys in the photo (see it below)! “Kanye fought back tears as he told Jay how much he meant to him and his career. Jay explained how much respect he had for Kanye too and the pair hugged it out in the end. They also promised to not let too much time pass between communicating, which was part of the issue and the reason behind the tension between them. They had simply failed to stay connected and allowed extra noise of the industry come between them, something they said they would not let happen again,” our source added.

We were certainly shocked to see Kanye posting a sweet photo of Jay-Z, considering their tumultuous relationship. Just this past June, Jay-Z and Beyonce released a joint album, and one of their tracks addressed their drama with Kanye. “I ain’t going to nobody for nothing when me and my wife beefing//I don’t care if the house on fire, I’m dying, n**ga, I ain’t leaving,” Jay-Z raps on “Friends” — lyrics explaining why he wasn’t at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding. This was obviously something that bothered Kanye over the past few years.

View this post on Instagram famleeeeee A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

With Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run tour currently in Los Angeles, we can’t help wondering whether Kim and Kanye will show up to one of their concerts this weekend! Wouldn’t that be fantastic?