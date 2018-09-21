Justin Bieber Spends $13K A Night For Extravagant Hotel In Italy For Vacation With Hailey Baldwin: Are They Scoping Wedding Destinations?

Justin Bieber was seen with Hailey Baldwin at an expensive hotel in Ravello, Italy — are they wedding planning?

Wherever Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin end up getting married (provided they aren’t secretly married already), you know it’s going to be gorgeous. The two caused quite a bit of speculation during their current trip to Italy, when Justin checked in with Hailey into an opulent hotel. Not only is the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, Italy reportedly $13,000 a night, it would make for the perfect ideal location for their nupitals. Check out the luxurious accommodations below!

We reported earlier how Justin has gotten a little peeved over all of the speculation that he did not get a preuptial agreement. “Justin is frustrated and annoyed with those close to him asking about a prenup agreement and if he is actually married or not,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is not answering anybody about his marriage status or financial agreement with Hailey because it is no one’s business but his.”

And when it comes to his friends who suggest that maybe he’s moving a little fast, he’s not paying them any mind. “He knows in his heart that Hailey is the only one for him, for the rest of his life, and it saddens him out when anyone tries to judge or question him otherwise,” a source told us. “Justin does not think he is rushing into anything. He has always wanted to be a father and he knows marrying Hailey is the best thing in the world and will make an amazing mother to his kids. He feels lucky to have her and can’t wait to start a family with her.”

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about their wedding plans.