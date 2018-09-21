Joseline Hernandez Confirms She’s Dating Rapper Tory Lanez Amidst Drama With Stevie J

There’s a new couple in Hollywood and they’re in love! — That is according to Joseline Hernandez, who just confirmed she’s dating rapper Tory Lanez! See their first PDA photo!

Yes, the rumors are true! — Joseline Hernandez, 31, and Tory Lanez, 26, are a thing! The reality star confirmed she’s dating the much-younger rapper, following their X-rated Instagram photos. And, you know the Puerto Rican Princess doesn’t hold anything back, no matter what the subject may be — which is why she said she loves Lanez “like a fat girl loves cake.” Joseline confirmed the romance rumors are true during an episode of Bossip on WE tv.

Joseline apparently couldn’t contain herself when talking about her new beau, to the point where was blushing like crazy, the site says. And, for good reason! She admitted that she “loves” Lanez, and she’s not letting anyone get in between them. The site reports that Lanez is “apparently packing some BIG beefcake,” and that Joseline will throw down with any chick who thinks about checking him.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and the rapper fueled romance rumors on September 17 when she posted a NSFW photo of them lounging by the pool. Lanez had his hands over her bare breasts in the sultry snap, captioned, “Lil pool thang!” Joseline was completely topless in the snap with a poker face on, while Lanez had a cunning smile on his face. She also posted a photo with Lanez later on, sending him off for tour.

The romance news came amidst Joseline’s drama with her ex and baby daddy (to her daughter, Bonnie Bella), Stevie J. She recently admitted to the outlet that Stevie hasn’t seen their daughter in five months! “You guys to realize that I’ve never had my baby for anyone other than myself,” she said. “Because when I got pregnant, I was separated; I was by myself; I was a single woman. I accepted and took care of my responsibilities without a problem. And I took it upon myself to make sure everything I did moving forward at that time, it was the best providing, no matter who was there. At the end of the day, I was going to make sure she was always good.”

Oh, and Joseline has Stevie saved in her phone as “a–hole.” The world saw that moniker when she shared screengrabs of text messages between them, where Stevie asked, “Will you marry me?” Stevie asked. Joseline, instead replied, “I’m actually trying to marry someone else I really like. I’m sorry. I tried it with you. I’m liking someone else a lot.”