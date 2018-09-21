‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Leaves, Desperate To Seek ‘Stability’ For Daughter Amidst Jen Harley Fight

Daddy duty! On a recent episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Ronnie took some time away from his roommates to focus on the ongoing drama at home–and to make things right for his daughter.

The Jersey Shore crew is known for putting “family first,” and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, did just that on the Sept. 20, episode. He and baby mama, Jen Harley, 33, were dealing with the aftermath of a vicious fight, and Ron decided he needed to take some time away from his roommates to figure things out. “Everything that’s going on with Jen is just driving me crazy,” he said in the episode. “They say if things aren’t good at home, then things aren’t going to be good in life. Me and Jen, we’re going to be involved in each other’s lives forever, so we may be toxic forever.”

Of course, his main concern was his daughter, Ariana Sky, and Ronnie was set on getting back on solid ground, for her sake, and made a visit to his lawyer to get a custody plan in place. “I have to make a change for my daughter. I have to put a stop to this for Ariana, something has to be done so she has stability and foundation,” he said. “That’s why we need some kind of guidelines, to make sure that she’s all right at the end of the day.”

Ron’s roommate were nothing but supportive of the new dad. “I’m super proud of Ron,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He’s growing up and he’s adulting and he’s figuring out how to handle situations better.” After clearing his head, Ron returned at the end of the episode and currently, he and Jen are back together and making it work for their daughter, a source close to the Jersey Shore star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ronnie and Jen are trying to make things work again. They’re not ready to make it public, but they’re giving their relationship another chance,” the insider said. “They have a real love hate relationship, but with a baby together, they have an incredible bond and a lot of love. Neither one can just walk away from the other despite how rocky things get. They are both passionate lovers, and they can’t stay away from each other.”

Well, whatever they’re doing seems to be working as they recently shared some sweet snaps from a family vacation in Puerto Rico this past August. Ron and Jen looked happy and in love and baby Ariana, was as cute as ever, in the picture Jen posted to her Instagram account on Aug. 11. We are glad to see Ron and Jen in a good place after their tumultuous past!