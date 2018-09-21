Jen Harley & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: How They’re Coping After Their Fight On ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jen Harley & Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are supporting each other after last night’s post-fight episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’ A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s upset.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jennifer Harley were dealing with the aftermath of their physical altercation on last night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but their drama has continued on to this day. A source close to Jen told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s mortified by the reaction to the episode. “Jen’s devastated by all the hate she’s been getting since the episode aired last night,” our source said. “The way Ronnie’s fans have been attacking her is just unreal. She always deals with trolls but since the episode aired last night the nasty comments have exploded.”

What’s bothering Jen the most are the people out there reaching out to her to say some pretty mean things. “She has random strangers DM’ing her, telling her she’s a horrible mother,” our source went on to say. “It’s beyond awful. She’s a pretty tough girl but this kind of thing does get to her. She’s very sensitive when it comes to her baby girl so these kind of comments make her cry.”

However despite all of this, Ronnie has been incredibly supportive as reports have claimed the two have privately gotten back together. “Ronnie’s totally got her back though and is going above and beyond to lift her up,” our source added. “It’s not fun having their worst moments played out on national TV but the silver lining is that it’s making Jen and Ronnie closer and more united.” We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding this couple. In the meantime, check out all of their latest pics in our gallery above.