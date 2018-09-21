‘BIP’ Stars Jacqueline Trumbull & Jordan Mauger Reveal They’re Dating With Steamy Pics

New couple alert! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger revealed that they’re in a relationship by sharing PDA photos from their trip to Burning Man!

It’s another match made in Bachelor Nation! Even though they didn’t meet on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger have found love with each other! Trumbull, who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor, enjoyed a brief stint in Mexico. Weeks after her departure, Mauger, who was first introduced to American fans on Bachelor Winter Games, arrived in Paradise and dated Cassandra Ferguson.

While it’s unclear how these two met, it is clear that Trumbull, 27, and Mauger, 34, are now dating, thanks to plenty of social media posts showcasing their romance. The pair heated things up earlier this month when they went to the Burning Man festival in Nevada together.

In one photo shared on Trumbull’s Instagram account, the two reality stars can be seen embracing at the festival. “More desert than beach people I guess…” she captioned the photo. The Auckland-based actor also posted an image of them kissing on the trip, captioning it, “The playa provides.”

After their desert rendezvous, the pair traveled to New York City together where they hit up a Yankees game on Sept. 20. They each documented the date on their Instagram stories, which showed them shopping for merchandise, the crowd’s reaction after they were caught on a kiss cam, and a moment in which Mauger held his girlfriend’s foam finger-clad hand.

Trumbull also documented two different proposals that happened at the game, to which Mauger jokingly responded each time, “Don’t get any ideas.” Mauger later shared another image of him and Trumbull eating hotdogs at the Yankees game to his Instagram. “I think this qualifies getting to 3rd base?” he captioned the image.