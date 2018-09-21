6 Instagram Queens Of Summer 2018: Kendall Jenner, Kylie, Kim Kardashian & More

Summer 2018 may be coming to a close, but we’ll never forget these celebs who were this season’s undeniable Instagram Queens! Check out their sexiest looks here!

We’ve come to it at last… the final day of summer 2018. And while fall is almost upon us, whether we’d wish it or not, now is the perfect time to reflect on all of the sexy stars who were this summer’s undeniable Instagram Queens. First on our list is none other than Kendall Jenner whose social media has been on fire all season long with the sexiest pics imaginable. One of our favorite outfits she’s worn was her black dress she rocked at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party.

Speaking of Kylie, she also made our list of Summer 2018’s Instagram Queens. Recently, the billionaire lip kit mogul wore a sexy, glittery nude bodysuit in a big announcement. Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a picture of herself with her bestie Jordyn Woods and revealed that the two of them would be collaborating on her lip kit line.

And of course what list of celebs who slay with their Instagram pictures would be complete without Emily Ratajkowski. As always, the model has been posting the sexiest photos on her Instagram. In fact, just recently, she shared a mirror selfie that displayed quite a bit of underboob and showed off her bare butt. Likewise, Kim Kardashian has also been sharing pics of some steamy neon outfits all summer long.

We’ll keep you posted on all the sexiest pics of the fall of 2018! In the meantime, check out all of the hottest pics from the summer of 2018 with our Instagram Queen gallery above!