‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ending After Season 16? Ellen Pompeo Says She’s ‘Looking For A Change’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’s end may be near, according to a new interview with Ellen Pompeo, who says she’s ‘definitely looking for a change’ just days ahead of the Season 15 premiere.

We hate to say it, but Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy may be its last, as Ellen Pompeo is now hinting that the long-running series could be nearing its end. “I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell,” Ellen, 48, told Entertainment Weekly when she was asked if the show will wrap after season 16 when her $20 million contract ends. “It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

And this come after she shared a similar sentiment in May 2018, when Us Weekly asked her the same question. At the time, she explained how she’d like to spend more time with her kids, saying, “We’re getting [near the end]. Shonda [Rimes] and I will make that decision together. I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change. And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people’s flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better.”

So what does this mean for one of our favorite shows ever? Well, nothing as of yet. The series has only been renewed by ABC through its current 15th season, but Ellen recently signed a massive $20 million contract to keep her on the show through a potential 16th season. She is one of four actors still on the show — she, along with Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have been with the series since its 2005 debut.

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC next Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.