Farrah Abraham Slams New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd: She’s ‘A Groupie’

Shots fired! Farrah Abraham is coming hard for new ‘Teen Mom OG’ additions Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. She’s calling them ‘groupies’ who are just fans of her former show.

MTV used a familiar face to add to the cast of Teen Mom OG. Former Are You the One and The Challenge: Rivals 3’s Cheyenne Floyd, 25, is coming aboard along with the previously announced Bristol Palin, 27. That’s not sitting too well with Farrah Abraham, who was fired during season nine for refusing to back down from her porn career. The 27-year-old is dissing them as “groupies” of “her” show and yet again accusing them of trying to be copycats of her.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality,” Farrah told Us Weekly on September 21. “They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s—t about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK.” Bristol wasn’t on a MTV show, rather her 2012 reality series Life’s a Tripp was on Lifetime. But whatever you say Farrah.

The mother of one is also accusing the new cast members of using her to hype up their own new roles on the show that Farrah was a part of for nearly a decade. “I think the two that they’ve tried to fill my space with have used me enough for the press of the show,” she continued.

She even took a swipe at Bristol, who clapped back at Farrah’s claims that she was trying to be her clone by telling Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show on Sept. 18 that, “Girlfriend, you could not pay me to be anything like you. Honestly.” Farrah hit back, telling the publication “Last I heard they said they couldn’t been paid enough to be like me, but yet, they are paid, they’re filling my spot.”

Farrah is still claiming that Bristol was trying to copycat her by moving to Austin, Texas where Farrah lives. In all fairness, the mother of three moved there in 2016 when she married baby daddy and soon to be ex-husband Dakota Meyer as Austin is his hometown. But Farrah is still convinced Bristol lives there so that she can be just…like…her. “I’m moving my business, I’m moving my stuff away from someone who moved to Austin, Texas, to act like a teen mom and be on my show, it’s pathetic,” she added. Bristol has lived there long before she joined Teen Mom, so it’s unclear why Farrah keeps thinking that she moved there just to creep on her.