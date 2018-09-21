Breaking News
Drake Cancels Upcoming Miami Concerts Amid Feud With Kanye West And Fans Are Heartbroken

Drake’s got us and pretty much the rest of the world in our feelings! The rapper, who is on tour with Migos, reportedly plans to postpone two upcoming shows! Here’s why and the city that will get the biggest upset…

Drake, 31, has a lot of fans upset after he postponed two concerts this week at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, according to TMZ. Drizzy, along with his tour mates, Migos are were schedule to hit the stage on Friday, September 21, and Saturday, the 22nd. — However, plans have changed due to what reports are calling “production issues.” Drizzy and Migos have yet to speak out about the situation.

Nonetheless, its the fans who aren’t afraid to speak their minds, and they’re not happy. Concert goers who had tickets for either Friday or Saturday have expressed anger with the fact that the “In My Feelings” rapper decided to postpone the shows a mere 24 hours before their start. Fans are complaining that they’ve already traveled to Miami, booked hotels and airfare, just to find out that they wouldn’t be seeing the show. Tickets for the September show will be honored on November 13, while the September 22 show has been rescheduled for November 14.

Here’s what some fans had to say: “Drake and Migos cancel they concert in Miami tonight and tomorrow night. So all these people on the TL who flew over are big mad,” one person tweeted. Another fan said Drizzy is straight up “disrespectful” in this angry tweet: “@Drake just cancelled his shows for this weekend in Miami and i have tickets. This is disrespectful”. Other fans described the mishap as  “heartbreaking”, “annoying” and “not cool”.

Drake’s appearance E11EVEN Miami on Saturday night, and Sunday night at LIV have been canceled as well.

Another fan summed up the major issues concert goers are suffering, tweeting, “Wild that Drake cancelled tonight and tomorrow’s concert an hour ago. All these people’s flights already landed and expensive downtown hotels booked. I would be in fumes rn.”

And, then there was this fan, who had more riding on the concert than just good music. “Bro the f–king drake & migos concert was postponed and it was the only thing i was looking forward to on my bday”.

It’s been a week for Drizzy as Kanye West, 41, put him on blast on Instagram, slamming him for allowing the rumors that Drizzy slept with Kim Kardashian, 38, to spread.