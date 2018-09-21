Trump Attacks & Shames Kavanaugh Accuser For Not Reporting Earlier ‘If Attack Was So Bad’

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser is allegedly at fault for not coming forward sooner, according to Donald Trump. The president launched a tweet attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that’s shocking — even for him.

President Donald Trump fervently defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on September 21, tweeting that the sexual assault allegations against him are a hit job by the “radical left.” Trump, a confessed sexual abuser, tweeted that if Professor Christine Blasey Ford‘s alleged assault was “that bad,” then she should have come forward when it allegedly occurred.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.,” Trump first tweeted, adding, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!… The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Trump’s tweets are more aggressive than his previous statements about Professor Ford, though he has publicly doubted her claims that Kavanaugh allegedly tried to drunkenly rape her when they were in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied her allegations. “You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?” the president told Sean Hannity on September 21 in Las Vegas, where he also held a campaign rally. “I mean, you could also say, when did this all happen? What’s going on?” But, he also said that Dr. Ford should “have her say, and let’s see how it all works out.”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Dr. Ford has stated that she’s willing to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee if required, and while Republicans have cautiously said they want that to happen… they’re also pressing to move forward with Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation vote. That vote is scheduled to happen this coming week. It’s telling that the president tweeted out that “facts don’t matter.” He would know. As he campaigned for president, 16 women had accused him of sexual assault, including on the set of The Apprentice. The infamous Access Hollywood tape surfaced, as well, in which Trump flat out said that he grabbed women “by the p***y,” and that he could do anything he wanted because he’s famous. He was still elected president in November 2016.

Furthermore, Dr. Ford DID come forward with her claims. The professor told this all to her therapist in 2012 — six years before Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court. To judge a scared, then-15-year-old girl for not telling the police immediately after she was allegedly sexually assaulted is shameful. And women across the country understand that, even if the president does not. Famous women like Julianne Moore, Gabrielle Union, America Ferrera, and more launched the #DearProfessorFord hashtag on Twitter, and recorded a video telling her, “we believe you.” In the video, they say in a supportive chorus, “You are strong and you are not alone. You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible.”