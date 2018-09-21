Guess what? Carmen Electra has once again blessed her fans by sharing more photos from her nude shoot, and these pictures are possibly her hottest ones yet!

Who could make a roll of paper the sexiest thing ever? Carmen Electra, that’s who. The 46-year-old actress, model, singer and sex symbol shared more photos from her shoot with Eli Russell Linnetz on Sept. 21. After getting personal with some purple linen and posing pantless on a motorcycle, the former Baywatch star unveiled a trio of snaps with her and a large roll of purple paper. Carmen was nude as the day she was born, and looked absolutely stunning. It was as if she hadn’t aged a day since 1998.

Fans were also blessed with more pictures of her on the purple sheets. One shot seemed like it was taken straight out of the pages of Playboy, as she posed upside down with her bare breasts pointed upwards. Carmen was living out all her pin-up girl fantasies, which is funny since she graced the cover of Playboy at least three times. She even seemed to channel the innocence of Britney Spears’s …Baby One More Time cover art, posing with her legs crossed and a bright smile. Carmen has certainly given her fans a reason to smile with all these nude photos, though the naked picture party might be over.

Carmen started sharing pictures from her Linnetz shoot on Sept. 17, and in each shot, she only put one thing in the captions. Be it the au naturale pics on the bed or the shots of her straddling a motorcycle while not wearing any panties, Carmen only tagged Eli’s Instagram account – except for that crossed-leg, Britney-esque pic. There was a checkmark after Eli’s name, which probably means that the Carmen Electra Nude Instagram Party has come to a close.

How does Carmen, at 46, look like she’s half her age? Water. Yeah, that’s the secret. “I started dancing again,” she told The Cut in 2016, “and working on music, I noticed that I was dehydrated from being so active and consistently sweating. I started drinking water and noticed a change in my body overnight. It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off, whereas before, it was more of a struggle. Before I had to be perfectly healthy when I was drinking soda to lose weight. My skin is completely different because it’s not as dehydrated. Water has changed my life.”