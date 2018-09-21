Cardi B Ready To Run Into Nicki Minaj & Handle ‘Unfinished Business’: She Won’t Just ‘Let It Slide’

Cardi B’s got unfinished business with Nicki Minaj, and she’s not letting it go. She’s not happy with how their NYFW run-in ended and she’s ready to meet with Nicki again. Here’s what we know!

Cardi B, 25, still has some gas left in the tank when it comes to her beef with Nicki Minaj, 35. “Cardi is ready to run into Nicki again, anywhere, anytime. She wants to handle her unfinished business with Nicki,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi’s disappointed in how their last meeting went down, and she feels more prepared now to handle things with Nicki. She’s not afraid of Nicki, but does feel disrespected by everything Nicki’s done and said about her, before and since their last meeting. Cardi can not let any of that slide.

The insider goes on to explain that Cardi’s worked too hard for everything she has, and the way things ended at New York Fashion Week just doesn’t sit well with her. “Where Cardi is from, you can’t let anyone get away with disrespecting you. She’s worked too hard to earn everything she has so she’s ready to settle things the next time she sees Nicki,” the source reveals. “Whether she sees her in New York, Paris, London or anywhere, Cardi is prepared to talk it out.”

While things have been quieter since Cardi threw her red platform stiletto at Nicki at Harper’s Bazaar’s annual ICONS party on September 7, the two rappers are still at odds.