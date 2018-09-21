Blake Shelton Serenades A Gushing Gwen Stefani In Sweet Video: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Blake Shelton solidified his ranking as the best boyfriend by sweetly singing his hit ‘Turnin’ Me On’ to Gwen Stefani! Watch the adorable Instagram video right here!

We’re not crying, you’re crying. We already know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship was perfect, but this? This is on another level. Taking to Instagram, Gwen shared a heartwarming video of herself getting serenaded by Blake. On top of that, the song he’s singing to her is “Turnin’ Me On”, which contains the following lyrics: “She’s turning me on, turning me on / Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thing / If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / The neon’s buzzing when she pulls that string / Turning me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on / Turning me on, turning me on.” So yeah, it does NOT get more romantic than this. Watch the video for yourself below.

We reported earlier how Blake thinks Gwen’s ex Gavin Rossdale should be grateful over her parenting skills. “Blake really loves how she raises the kids with good values—all of the boys are really polite and well mannered, in addition to incredibly thoughtful and kind,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They’re a real credit to Gwen, and Blake thinks Gavin should be bending over backwards to thank her, not causing her any more headaches and drama.”

Earlier in the month, Blake supported Gwen as she was going through parental mediation with Gavin after a renewed custody battle. “Blake has been a total rock for Gwen as she deals with stressful mediation with Gavin over different parenting issues and styles,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake can’t do much more than listen and be loving and supportive as Gwen battles with Gavin over custody issues and how she wants to raise the boys.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether Blake serenades Gwen again. In the meantime, check out all of the hottest pics of Blake and Gwen in our gallery above!