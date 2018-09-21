Anwar Hadid Falling Hard For Kendall Jenner: Why He’s Playing It Cool In Front Of Sisters Gigi & Bella

Anwar Hadid is dialing back his feels not only because Kendall Jenner’s BFFs, Gigi and Bella, are watching, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why little bro’s keeping it casual.

Anwar Hadid, 19, is trying to be low-key. You know, despite the very visible hickey that emerged on his neck on Sept. 20 after a dinner with Kendall Jenner, 22! The two models are carrying their hangouts from New York City to Italy for Milan Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 19 to 25. But Anwar’s not letting Milan’s cobblestone streets put him in too romantic a mood — and we’ve learned why! “Anwar is falling hard for Kendall,” a source close to the Hadids EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He thinks she is smart, funny, sexy and has incredible style. He does not want to screw it up with her, so he is doing his best to play it cool with her.”

That explains why Anwar’s Instagram is notably Kendall-free, even though Anwar dined with her in Milan on Sept. 19. His sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, were also seated at the table. “He is not trying to post selfies with her on Instagram or brag to his friends about them,” our source continues. “He doesn’t want to do anything to scare Kendall away or blow his chances with her. Anwar has been crushing on Kendall for years, and he can’t believe he has been kissing the model he thinks is one of the most beautiful woman in the world.” And Anwar’s been doing a lot of kissing! Him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were “furiously locking lips” at Cirpriani Downtown in SoHo on Sept. 5, according to Page Six. That was three months after Kendall was photographed straddling Anwar and making out at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York on June 4. And how do Gigi and Bella feel about their BFF snogging their little brother?

“Gigi and Bella are teasing their brother constantly about seeing their friend Kendall,” our source reveals. “They keep saying they should make gorgeous babies together and think he is already in love with her. But he refuses to share too much about what is really going on between him and Kendall,” our source adds. “The last thing he wants is for his sisters to be in the middle of his relationship with Kendall.” Anwar isn’t scared of his family disapproving — he’s just scared of good ol’ fashioned sibling meddling!

Sorry Gigi and Bella, but that may mean Anwar doesn’t always want his sisters to always tag along. Anwar was hoping for “one on one time together” in Milan, a friend of the model’s EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 20. He also added, “Anwar knows Milan well and is planning to take Kendall to all his favorite spots.” So far, it seems like Anwar and Kendall are mostly hanging out in groups. From dining in New York’s Nobu on Sept. 2 to celebrating Labor Day on Sept. 3, Gigi and Bella were always there! Anwar may have to continue playing it cool for the while being.