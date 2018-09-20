Wilmer Valderrama Visiting Demi Lovato In Rehab Regularly: He’s A ‘Constant Presence’ For Her

Demi Lovato has a frequent visitor in rehab: her ex Wilmer Valderrama! The ‘That 70s Show’ alum has flown to see her ‘several times’ while she receives treatment following her overdose.

Demi Lovato received a lot of love from friends, fans and fellow celebrities after news broke of her overdose in late July, but there’s one person who’s reportedly put his life on hold to be by her side as she seeks treatment. Nearly 2 months after the scary incident, Wilmer Valderrama is still a “constant presence” for his ex-girlfriend while she’s in rehab, TMZ reported.

Sources told the outlet that the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker quietly transferred from a rehab facility on the East Coast to another center that is world-renowned for its addiction programs. The facility reportedly offers intensive, long-term treatment for drugs and alcohol. She’s been at that facility for more than a month, according to TMZ, and the That 70s Show alum has flown in several times to see her on her visiting days.

Several eyewitnesses in a nearby town told the website that they’ve spotted the pair at a local Starbucks several times, and people in the shop thought they looked like they were dating. However, it’s unclear if they’re actually back together. Demi has also been seen at the Starbucks several times with other patients from the rehab facility, which has a group program.

Wilmer flying in to see Demi consistently isn’t much of a surprise since he was also a regular visitor at the hospital the singer stayed at for nearly two weeks following her overdose on July 24. He was first spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center just one day after she was rushed in for treatment, and was photographed visiting a few more times after that. Demi’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, revealed how terrifying those first few days after the overdose were, admitting on Newsmax TV that they “didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Thankfully, Demi is doing much better now. “She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family,” her mom added.