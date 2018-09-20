Waka Flocka Flame Throws Major Shade At Maroon 5: Halftime Performer Should Be Black

Waka Flocka Flame is joining the army of furious music fans who are slamming the NFL for picking Maroon 5 – and not an Atlanta-based, black artist – to perform at the Super Bowl. And he didn’t hold back!

Waka Flocka Flame, 32, is not happy with the NFL for reportedly picking Maroon 5 to play at the Super Bowl in 2019. On Sept. 20 – a day after the news was leaked – the rapper shared his feelings in a video with TMZ. Waka (whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs) said, “I think for the Super Bowl you should have somebody that’s from Atlanta, representing Atlanta, just because the Super Bowl is here so we could give them that spice.” Waka came prepared with suggestions of artists that he would like to see take the halftime stage. He said, “I think they should have somebody like Migos, Future, like somebody. I could come play… They need somebody form Atlanta in there. It’s only right.”

Waka then slammed the NFL saying, “It’s not fair but it’s the NFL we’re talking about. They’re not fair.” Referring to the Colin Kaepernick-led protest of taking a knee to raise awareness of the killing of unarmed black men by police, he added, “[They’re] insensitive to people’s feelings. I should say that… I think if you seeing people as far as going to kneel for a cause, I think the NFL should [have] been a bigger person, because they were so big to a culture of people and we made so much ‘money’ for that organization, they maybe they should have been like, ‘You know something. The majority of our players is [sic] from this kind of culture. The majority of our players made us this amount of money. Why shouldn’t we not humble down and OK, let’s see what’s going on?’ And you’re coming to the biggest ‘black state’ in America, why wouldn’t you let a ‘black artist’ perform? And show the world that we’re progressing.”

Despite slamming the NFL for picking Maroon 5 he Waka added, “But that’s not cool. I mean Maroon 5 is legends so you can’t really…you know, but let’s be real, you need Migos on there, man. I feel better if Migos is on there.”

Waka was not the only football fan who is furious that Maroon 5 will be the halftime performance when the Super Bowl is Atlanta. One person tweeted, “Atlanta: We have Outkast, Ludacris, CeeLo, 2 Chainz, Childish Gambino, Lil John, T.I., Usher and so many more all-time great hip-hop artists. There’s no way the NFL can mess up our halftime show. NFL: We’re going with Maroon 5.”

Atlanta: We have Outkast, Ludacris, CeeLo, 2 Chainz, Childish Gambino, Lil John, T.I., Usher and so many more all-time great hip-hop artists. There's no way the NFL can mess up our halftime show. NFL: We're going with Maroon 5. Atlanta (sarcastically): pic.twitter.com/Dpkc1tcARn — Micah Rumsey (@MicahRumsey) September 19, 2018

He then included a gif of rapper Andre 3000 clapping and added, “Atlanta (sarcastically).” Another outraged fan wrote, “Picking Maroon 5 to do the Superbowl [sic] halftime show in Atlanta is like going to Olive Garden in Italy.”