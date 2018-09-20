Travis Scott Reveals Baby Stormi, 7 Mos., Is ‘About To Be Walking’ — Sweet Pic

So. Cute. ‘Astroworld’ rapper Travis Scott helped Stormi take her practice first steps in an adorable picture he posted on Sept. 20. See the precious dad and daughter moment, here!

Travis Scott, 26, is helping Stormi take baby steps towards their ultimate goal: walking! At just seven months old, we see Travis’ daughter is almost there in the latest photo he posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 20. In the adorable shot, the Grammy-nominated hip hop artist helps Stormi stand and amble about. “We about to be walking soon,” he captioned the photo, and added, “OG 3s I see u mama.” Yes, Stormi’s practicing her motor skills in baby-sized Air Jordan OG 3s. How many of you can say you took your first steps in Air Jordans?

This isn’t the only time Travis spent quality time with his first child. Not ready to walk yet, Stormi giggled as her dad carried and swayed his daughter while baby mama Kylie Jenner, 21, filmed on Aug 10. Too cute for words. Now, it looks like dad’s helping mom out with walking lessons. As we’ve told you, Kylie Jenner, 21, took a video of Stormi standing and dancing in her mother’s arms on Sept. 7. It was a rare look at Stormi standing since Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby girl on Feb. 1! It melts our hearts seeing Travis grow so attached to his daughter ever since. On the day Stormi was born, Travis even admitted he started crying “as soon as I heard her crying,” he said in an interview with GQ, published on July 17.

The family of three are closer than ever, as you can already tell. And they’ll get even closer, since Kylie and Stormi will be tagging along on Travis’ Astroworld tour, which kicks off on Nov. 8. After Kylie announced the news to her Instagram on Aug. 17, we learned even more how the Kylie Cosmetics CEO feels about the upcoming family trip. “Kylie’s so excited to be going on tour with Travis. The best part is, it was totally his idea. — Travis practically begged her to come with him,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 21.

So, when can babies walk on their own? Apparently, it can take up to nine to 12 months, and sometimes even longer, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians’ website, Family Doctor.