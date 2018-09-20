‘AGT’ Champion Shin Lim Is Shocked He Won: Courtney Hadwin Was ‘My Pick’ For The Winner

Being named the season 13 winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ was a huge surprise for Shin Lim. The champion revealed in a new interview that he thought Courtney Hadwin was going to win ‘the whole time!’

Shin Lim, 26, is your new America’s Got Talent champion! The incredible magician was crowned the season 13 winner during the jam-packed finale on Sept. 19. Shin talked with HollywoodLife and other reporters after the finale about his epic win. He admitted that the way things turned out caught him totally off guard! “First of all, when the top 5 was announced and then Courtney [Hadwin] didn’t make it, I was, ‘What is going on?’ For me, she was my pick for the winner,” he said. “I thought she was going to win the whole time, so that is kind of what started me going crazy. Then when Michael [Ketterer] got kicked out, I was like, ‘Whaaat?’ That was even crazier for me. I was like, ‘What is going on right now?’ By the time I got to the top 2, that was when it started sinking in. I was like, ‘I think I can actually win this thing.'”

Shin will now headline a show in Las Vegas and gets $1 million. But don’t expect Shin to splurge too much. “I still can’t believe it. I am pretty stingy,” Shin said. “I don’t like to spend, so I will probably save it. I may buy a new car. I need one because my car is pretty old.” When someone brought up a wedding, he added, “Yeah, maybe a huge wedding.” Shin is engaged to dancer Casey Kathleen.

The champion has a gratitude for judge Simon Cowell, 58. “I think the reason that I won is simply because of Simon,” Shin said. “In the quarterfinals, he told me I needed to move away from the table, to move away from being small and get bigger. My plan the whole time was to do close-up. The act you saw today with Tyra Banks, 44, and Matt Iseman, 47, and Akbar Gbajabiamila, 39, that was going to be my finale piece. When Simon said what he said, that stayed in my brain. I was like, ‘I’ve got to try something bigger if I actually want to do well on this show.'”

He’s going to continue listening to Simon, too. “I think I might move away from cards and have the same style and atmosphere while using something else,” Shin continued. Congrats again to Shin Lim on his very well-deserved AGT win!