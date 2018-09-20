‘RHONJ’ Season 9 Trailer: Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Brawl Over New Housewives

Yikes! It looks like Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are at odds again, as the sisters-in-law nearly come to blows in the first Season 9 trailer for ‘RHONJ’. Watch it here!

After finally making up last season, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga throw down in the first trailer for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Teresa, this one’s got you going in circles,” Melissa, 39, yells in the video, as she acknowledges one of the newest Housewives Jennifer Adyin. “You don’t even know what you’re saying anymore!” Um what? Teresa then shoots back, “You’re drinking the f—king Kool-Aid with her,” while pointing out the second new addition to the show, Jackie Goldschneider. “You want something bitch?” Melissa then charges towards Teresa on the other side of the table and yells, “You got the wrong f***ing girl!” OMG!

It’s unclear what the two may be fighting about, but this isn’t the first time Melissa and Teresa have feuded. They’ve had a rocky relationship over the years — in fact, their feud lasted several seasons and stemmed from issues of jealousy and a batch of sugar cookies. And no, we’re not joking. Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and she has always accused Teresa of not treating her like “a real sister”, and that sentiment seems to continue in this new season. “I really don’t know if you’re going to really, like, love me like a real sister,” Melissa says at the end of the trailer. They also have what looks to be an argument over how Teresa may be to blame for husband Joe Giudice‘s prison sentence.

Others who appear in the trailer, include Margaret Josephs, who joined the show last season, and Dolores Catania, who’s been with the show since Season 7. Danielle Staub will also be back, but strictly in a “friend of the housewives” capacity, the same as last season. Oddly enough, despite her ongoing divorce drama, Danielle only appeared in a split second of the new trailer. Maybe she’s not as dramatic this season? Only time will tell on that issue. But given what we’ve seen so far, it looks like it’s going to be an amazing season!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET. Are you ready for it?